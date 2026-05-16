After Anmol Pinky, another notorious Drug Dealer Ambreen ‘Guddi’ arrested from Hyderabad

KARACHI – The arrest of high-profile drug manufacturer Anmol Pinky sparked new controversy, and a major drug network was busted. Amid the high-profile probe, a female drug dealer, identified as Ambarin alias “Guddi”, has been arrested.

Guddi was allegedly involved in supplying narcotics directly to schools and colleges. According to police, the dramatic operation was carried out by the Task Force in Aliabad Colony, within the jurisdiction of Hatri Police Station, leading to the high-profile arrest.

Officials confirmed a large cache of narcotics was recovered from the suspect’s possession, including over 3 kilograms of hashish, and more than 23 grams of heroin.

Police sources further revealed that the accused is not new to the system, as she already faces six criminal cases registered across multiple police stations and the Excise Department, highlighting a long-standing pattern of alleged drug trafficking activity.

Authorities described the arrest as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug networks targeting youth and educational institutions. Meanwhile, separate courtroom developments added further intensity to ongoing criminal proceedings in Karachi.

In Baghdadi police station murder case, the court has extended the physical remand of accused Anmol Pinky by two more days, directing that she be sent to jail on judicial remand in other pending cases.

The court has also demanded a progress report at the next hearing, signaling continued judicial scrutiny of the high-profile case. Reports confirm that Anmol Pinky was earlier produced in the City Court in connection with 15 different criminal cases, underlining the scale of allegations against her.

Authorities placed Anmol Pinky and several other individuals on PNIL (Provisional National Identification List). The list also includes the names of her two former husbands and two brothers, widening the scope of the investigation.