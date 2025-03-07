BLACKPINK’s Jennie unveils debut solo album ‘Ruby’

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim has officially launched her highly anticipated debut solo album, Ruby, marking a significant milestone in her career beyond the K-pop phenomenon.

The album, released on Friday, March 7, 2025, features 15 tracks showcasing Jennie’s artistic evolution and versatility. In a bold move, she collaborated with an impressive lineup of international artists, including Childish Gambino, Doechii, Dominic Fike, FKJ, Dua Lipa, and Kali Uchis.

‘Like Jennie’ Music Video

To accompany the album’s release, Jennie dropped the official music video for Like Jennie, one of the standout tracks from Ruby. The visually captivating video, set in a futuristic space center, features the singer in a striking red spacesuit, symbolizing her new artistic direction.

Sharing a teaser on Instagram, Jennie sparked an outpouring of admiration from fans. Comments flooded in, praising her creativity and emotional expression.

“This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen and heard!” wrote one fan, while another gushed, “So proud of her—she can finally express her emotions through her music!”

‘The Ruby Experience’ Tour & Coachella Performance

To celebrate the release, Jennie is set to embark on The Ruby Experience, a special concert series running from March 6 to March 15, 2025. Additionally, she will take the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 13 and 20, further solidifying her presence in the global music scene.

With Ruby, Jennie Kim steps into a new era of her career, blending her signature K-pop roots with a fresh, international sound. Fans worldwide are eagerly embracing her solo journey, making Ruby one of the most talked-about music releases of the year.