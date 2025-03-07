Major reshuffle in federal cabinet: Key ministers assigned new roles

The federal government has introduced a major reshuffle in the federal cabinet, leading to significant changes in ministerial portfolios. Several ministers have been reassigned to new roles, while some have had their responsibilities withdrawn. Notably, Pervez Khattak has been entrusted with an important advisory position.

Key Changes in Ministerial Portfolios

According to official sources, Dr. Musadik Malik has been relieved of his duties as the Minister of Petroleum and has now been assigned the portfolio of Federal Minister for Climate Change. Similarly, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has been removed from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and appointed as the Federal Minister for the Board of Investment. Meanwhile, Abdul Aleem Khan has been stripped of his responsibilities for the Board of Investment and Privatization.

In other key appointments, Shaza Fatima Khawaja has been made the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, while Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has taken over the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

New Ministerial Appointments

Several new appointments have also been made:

Khalid Hussain Magsi – Federal Minister for Science and Technology

Muhammad Hanif Abbasi – Federal Minister for Railways

Moeen Wattoo – Federal Minister for Water Resources

Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry – Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs

Ali Pervez Malik – Federal Minister for Petroleum

Aurangzeb Khan Khichi – Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture

Tariq Fazal Chaudhry – Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

Ministers of State Appointed

In addition to full ministers, several ministers of state have also been appointed:

Malik Rashid Ahmed Khan – Minister of State for National Food Security

Abdul Rahman Kanju – Minister of State for Energy

Aqeel Malik – Minister of State for Law and Justice

Bilal Azhar Kayani – Minister of State for Railways

Kesoo Mal Kheal Das – Minister of State for Religious Affairs

Aun Saqlain – Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development

Mukhtar Ahmed Malik – Minister of State for National Health Regulations

Talal Chaudhry – Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control

Mustafa Kamal – Minister of State for National Health Services and Regulations

Wajiha Qamar – Minister of State for Education

Key Advisory and Special Assistant Roles

The government has also announced several new advisory positions:

Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah – Advisor to the Prime Minister on PM Office Affairs

Muhammad Ali – Advisor to the Prime Minister on Privatization

Pervez Khattak – Advisor to the Prime Minister on Interior Affairs

Furthermore, the Prime Minister has appointed special assistants for various key portfolios:

Huzaifa Rahman – Special Assistant on National Heritage and Culture

Mubarak Zeb – Special Assistant on Tribal Affairs

Talha Burki – Special Assistant on Political Affairs

The reshuffle reflects the government’s strategy to streamline governance and enhance administrative efficiency. Political analysts believe that these changes may have been made to strengthen the government’s hold on key sectors ahead of upcoming national challenges.