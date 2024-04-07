Indian actress Hina Khan shares pictures from her Umrah trip

Indian actress Hina Khan has performed Umrah and shared some pictures of her holy travel on her Instagram page.
Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Annnnd it’s done... Alhamdullilah. 27th Roza, completed the last, 30th PARA of Quran Pak this morning in the House of Allah.. Ya Allah accept our Duas and make what is coming better than what has passed.. Ameen."
A day earlier, Hina Khan had shared more photos from her Umrah trip to the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. She shared some pictures on Instagram and explained her feelings in a long caption.
"When god Wills … Fates align and Dreams turn into realities. I never ever imagined I will be able to perform UMRAH on the Biggest Night of the Year - The night of decree, The night of power, The night of destiny.. LAILAT-UL-QADR.. I never thought I will be able to Cherish the Alvida Jumma of Ramadan in the House of Allah..I did not plan this at all.. it just happened on its own.. I swear on Allah..
"I had plans to visit in Ramadan, but definitely not in the last 10 days of Ramadan, given it’s extremely extremely crowded.. I was so skeptical to bring mom here because everyone told us it will be very crowded and hard for her given her medical conditions. But I suppose when Allah commands, things have to fall in place. Allah wanted me to perform umrah on LAILAT-UL-QADR.. Because I swear I didn’t plan it .. I possibly cannot plan it to this extent. Tht too so last minute..
"Shayad kisi ki Dua kaam aayi… Dua works in ways you can’t even imagine. . I feel immensely blessed and grateful that Allah invited me to his house in last 10 days of Ramadan.. can’t stop my tears. Thank you Allah …
"Thank you khalid for pushing me..I was so so nervous and unsure about this.. you kept on saying ho jaayega, aur Dekho ho Gaya you are truly a Gods sent angel Bless you..This was so last minute and almost impossible But you worked it out."
Hina Khan is one of the highest-paid television actresses in India. She primarily appears in Hindi films and television and is widely recognised for portraying Akshara Maheshwari Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Pakistani rupee saw minimal changes against US dollar in open market on April 7, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
