Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices have surged once again in the local bullion market following an increase in the international bullion market.

In the global market, the price of gold rose by $13 per ounce, reaching $2,565. This led to an increase in the local market price of 24-karat gold per tola on Friday.

The price of gold per tola in the local market climbed by Rs1,300, reaching Rs 267,700, while the price of 10 grams rose by Rs1,115, reaching Rs229,510.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged, with per tola priced at Rs3,250 and 10 grams at Rs2,786.