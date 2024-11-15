Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Sharjah Digital Department presents the ‘Technology Terms’ dictionary to Sharjah International Book Fair 2024

Sharjah Digital Department Presents The Technology Terms Dictionary To Sharjah International Book Fair 2024

 

His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department, presented the “Technology Terms Dictionary” to His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority.

This ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair.

The bilingual (Arabic-English) dictionary, developed by the Sharjah Cybersecurity Centre, is a comprehensive reference for researchers and professionals in information technology and cybersecurity.

This introduction is part of Sharjah Digital Department’s efforts to promote technological knowledge and expand Arabic digital content. Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi presented Al Ameri with a special dictionary copy to recognise the Sharjah International Book Fair’s role in supporting intellectual and knowledge production.

HE Sheikh Saud Al Qasimi emphasised that the dictionary reflects the Department’s strong belief in the power of the written word to promote culture and awareness within society, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a knowledge and scientific research leader. He also highlighted that the dictionary, which includes key and current terms in computing, cybersecurity, information technology, and artificial intelligence, helps broaden knowledge horizons and keeps pace with the rapid advancements of our digital era.

“Our commitment to fostering information literacy inspired us to create this specialised dictionary, envisioned as a comprehensive reference for modern technical terms in clear, accessible language,” concluded His Excellency.

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, said: “SIBF stands as a vital platform for championing knowledge-driven projects like the Technology Terms Dictionary. Through the international event, we are committed to introducing a wider audience to innovative initiatives that foster digital literacy and create new pathways for researchers and technology enthusiasts, aligning with Sharjah’s vision to advance Arabic content in the digital era.”

The dictionary includes a comprehensive collection of technical terms in computing, cybersecurity, information technology, and artificial intelligence, keeping pace with the latest advancements in the tech world.

A printed edition of the dictionary is available at SIBF 2024, along with a digital version that interested individuals can download online. This provides convenient access to its content from anywhere in the world.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 15 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search