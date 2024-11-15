Sharjah Digital Department presents the ‘Technology Terms’ dictionary to Sharjah International Book Fair 2024

His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of the Sharjah Digital Department, presented the “Technology Terms Dictionary” to His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority.

This ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 43rd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair.

The bilingual (Arabic-English) dictionary, developed by the Sharjah Cybersecurity Centre, is a comprehensive reference for researchers and professionals in information technology and cybersecurity.

This introduction is part of Sharjah Digital Department’s efforts to promote technological knowledge and expand Arabic digital content. Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi presented Al Ameri with a special dictionary copy to recognise the Sharjah International Book Fair’s role in supporting intellectual and knowledge production.

HE Sheikh Saud Al Qasimi emphasised that the dictionary reflects the Department’s strong belief in the power of the written word to promote culture and awareness within society, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a knowledge and scientific research leader. He also highlighted that the dictionary, which includes key and current terms in computing, cybersecurity, information technology, and artificial intelligence, helps broaden knowledge horizons and keeps pace with the rapid advancements of our digital era.

“Our commitment to fostering information literacy inspired us to create this specialised dictionary, envisioned as a comprehensive reference for modern technical terms in clear, accessible language,” concluded His Excellency.

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, said: “SIBF stands as a vital platform for championing knowledge-driven projects like the Technology Terms Dictionary. Through the international event, we are committed to introducing a wider audience to innovative initiatives that foster digital literacy and create new pathways for researchers and technology enthusiasts, aligning with Sharjah’s vision to advance Arabic content in the digital era.”

The dictionary includes a comprehensive collection of technical terms in computing, cybersecurity, information technology, and artificial intelligence, keeping pace with the latest advancements in the tech world.

A printed edition of the dictionary is available at SIBF 2024, along with a digital version that interested individuals can download online. This provides convenient access to its content from anywhere in the world.