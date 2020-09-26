Pakistan asks UN to help fix responsibility of 11 Hindus' killing
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Hindu community has called upon the international community to press India to provide justice in the tragic killing of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur, India last month.
Representatives of Pakistani Hindu community condemned the tragic incident demanding Indian government to initiate a free and transparent investigation into the incident, the Radio Pakistan reported on Saturday.
PTI's Member of National Assembly Jai Parkash said the way Indian government is ignoring the incident implies that Indian secret agencies are involved in it. He said the United Nations and international community should pressurize the Indian government to determine the cause of these mysterious killings.
Pakistan Peoples Party's MNA Ramesh Lal strongly condemned the incident. He said it is not just a matter of one religion but it is against humanity.
Senator Keshoo Bai in her remarks termed Indian Prime Minister Modi as the avatar of "Ravan".
Criticizing the Indian government's inaction after the tragic incident, she urged the international community to play its role in finding out the truth.
Member Sindh Assembly Mangla Sharma said the international community should take notice of the Jodhpur incident. She said there are many sacred places in India which are visited by Pakistanis Hindus but this incident has scared them.
She said India should share progress in investigations with Pakistani authorities so that reservations of Pakistani Hindu community can be addressed.
Earlier, Pakistan Hindu Council led by its Patron in Chief Ramesh Kumar staged a sit-in in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to protest the killing of eleven Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur, India.
-
- Defence Minister witnesses multinational military exercise KAVKAZ ...11:54 AM | 27 Sep, 2020
- Private schools announce fee waiver, installment facility amid ...11:27 AM | 27 Sep, 2020
-
- New destinations explored for tourism to uplift economic, social ...10:42 AM | 27 Sep, 2020
- Sajal Aly and Janhvi Kapoor send each other love on Instagram03:11 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- Drug probe: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan ...02:30 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- Lily Collins is engaged to Charlie McDowell02:03 PM | 26 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020