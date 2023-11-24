Gold prices dip in Pakistan; check out today gold rates - 24 November 2023

Gold prices decreased on Friday in line with the trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 24 November 2023

On Friday, price of single tola of 24-karat gold costs Rs215,200, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,500.

Meanwhile, price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs169,124, and each tola of 22-karat gold price stands at Rs197,265.

In the global market, gold prices have moved down, with the current rate hovering at $1,993 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan