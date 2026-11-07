‘Pakistan Gave Me Identity and Honour’: Sikh Doctor’s Message wins hearts during DG ISPR’s KEMU Visit

LAHORE (Daily Pakistan) – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry visited prestigious King Edward Medical University (KEMU), where Pakistan’s first Sikh doctor, Dr. Mimpal Singh made emotional message of loyalty to his homeland.

Students and faculty members gathered for event to celebrate national unity, religious diversity and the bond between Pakistan’s armed forces and the country’s younger generation.

Dr. Mimpal Singh also attended the event where he reiterated his unwavering love for Pakistan and expressing his determination to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces. His acknowldged opportunities and recognition by Pakistan, despite being from religious minority.

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry held a special session with students and faculty members of King Edward Medical University, Lahore

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Welcoming Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry to the university, Dr. Mimpal Singh spoke passionately about his attachment to Pakistan and the journey that earned him recognition in the country’s medical community. The distinguished Sikh doctor acknowledged the respect and professional opportunities he had received, describing Pakistan as a country that had given him dignity, identity and recognition.

He also highlighted the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan’s major civil awards, as a symbol of the appreciation he had received for his contributions. His message went beyond personal achievements as he reaffirmed his commitment to Pakistan’s national interests and expressed solidarity with the men and women responsible for defending the country.

Dr. Singh’s remarks shows role of minority communities in Pakistan’s national life and conveyed a message that patriotism and service to the country transcend religious differences.

Pak Army Spokesperson also interacts with students and academic professionals at one of Pakistan’s oldest and most respected medical institutions. The interactive gathering formed part of the military spokesperson’s broader campaign of engagement with young Pakistanis, aimed at strengthening communication and creating opportunities for dialogue on issues of national importance.

Through similar university visits, ISPR chief has sought to explain the armed forces’ responsibilities, address public concerns and encourage greater understanding of Pakistan’s evolving security environment.

He repeatedly stressed that the primary responsibility of the Pakistan Army is to defend the country’s territorial integrity, safeguard its sovereignty and protect national interests. He also maintained that the armed forces’ institutional obligations are separate from political party affiliations, describing national defence and service to the state as their central responsibilities.

Pakistan’s increasingly complex digital environment has become another major focus of the military spokesperson’s outreach to universities. With misleading information capable of spreading rapidly across social media platforms, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has previously urged young people to distinguish verified facts from unsubstantiated claims.

ISPR chief encouraged students to question doubtful information and consult credible sources before accepting or sharing controversial claims. The broader initiative seeks to equip young Pakistanis with a better understanding of how misinformation can influence public perceptions of national security and state institutions.

Lt Gen Chaudhry earlier visited Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad, educational institutions in Peshawar and other medical and engineering universities. Students attending earlier programmes appreciated direct exchanges with military officials as valuable opportunities to seek explanations and gain perspectives on matters frequently discussed across digital platforms.