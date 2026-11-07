Punjab Assembly Motion questions CM Maryam Nawaz’s use of Govt Jet for Private London Visit

LAHORE – Punjab government’s luxury aircraft again made headlines months after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited London and is now facing an adjournment motion by opposition for using public resources for private visit.

Despite Maryam Nawaz’s insistence that she personally paid the expenses, opposition lawmakers questioned whether reimbursing the government is sufficient to justify using an official jet for a private family occasion.

An adjournment motion has been submitted in Punjab Assembly, demanding a detailed explanation of the flight, its costs and the administrative approvals involved. A payment of Rs27,194,004 was deposited into Punjab government’s treasury account in September this year.

Banking documents show that the amount was deposited at the National Bank of Pakistan’s Valencia Branch in Lahore through a Bank of Punjab cheque. The deposit slip identified Umar Abbas as the person making the payment, while the account title was reported as ZGBMRA. The transaction was linked to the expenses of Maryam Nawaz’s London journey, including aviation fuel, aircraft parking and other operational charges.

The final bill underwent several revisions, with earlier estimates reaching approximately Rs2.93 crore before being reduced to Rs2.72 crore. However, the circulation of banking documents triggered another round of political questions.

Opposition figures, including former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, raised concerns about apparently incomplete information in some publicly shared copies of the payment documents. Questions were also raised about the visibility of banking particulars, signatures and the precise breakdown of the deposited amount.

The aircraft involved in the controversy is the Punjab government’s Gulfstream G500, a luxury executive jet reportedly valued between Rs9 billion and Rs11 billion. CM Maryam Nawaz travelled to London in early September 2026 to attend the graduation ceremony of her daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, returning to Lahore on September 9.

The provincial government acknowledged that the chief minister used the official aircraft but maintained that she would bear the expenses personally. Nevertheless, the use of an expensive state-owned jet for a family function prompted criticism over the distinction between government facilities and personal travel.

The controversy extends beyond the London journey itself. Media investigations claimed that two foreign pilots operating the Punjab government’s luxury jet receive combined monthly salaries of approximately $70,000.

According to these reports, one pilot earns around $32,000 per month, while the other receives approximately $38,000. If accurate, the salaries alone would amount to approximately $840,000 annually, excluding maintenance, fuel, insurance, airport handling and other expenses. The reported salary packages have drawn attention to the financial commitments involved in maintaining a high-end executive aircraft.

The motion sought an urgent debate over the alleged use of provincial resources for the chief minister’s London journey. Initially, reports cited in the motion suggested that approximately Rs12.5 million had been spent on aviation fuel, parking and related services.

Maan demanded that the government explain the legal and administrative grounds on which the aircraft had been authorised for the journey. He also sought clarification about the budgetary allocation used for the expenditure, the officials responsible for approving the flight and whether the required financial procedures had been followed.

The opposition argued that such questions demanded particular attention at a time when residents of Punjab were confronting inflation, unemployment and difficulties accessing essential services. The motion also raised wider questions about financial discipline, public accountability and the proper use of government property.

Amid mounting criticism, CM Maryam Nawaz defended the decision to use the aircraft and rejected allegations that she had unfairly burdened taxpayers. Speaking at a public event in Multan, the chief minister maintained that she had personally paid approximately Rs27.5 million for the journey, including fuel, parking and associated expenses.

Maryam argued that the aircraft was an official facility of the chief minister’s office and maintained that provincial chief executives were entitled to such facilities. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari also defended the chief minister, insisting that the London visit had been financed through Maryam Nawaz’s personal funds.

Even after the reported reimbursement, the opposition continued to question the legal and administrative basis for allowing the use of the government aircraft.