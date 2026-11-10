Islamabad Housing Schemes faces New CDA Crackdown over regulatory violations

ISLAMABAD – A sweeping crackdown on Islamabad’s housing projects is getting pace as Capital Development Authority (CDA) prepares to seal marketing and site offices of more than 3 dozen housing schemes accused of violating development regulations, operating without proper authorisation or expanding beyond approved boundaries.

The operation could affect prominent housing projects and even raised fresh questions about regulatory failures, property developers and the safety of investors’ money.

The operation follows series of enforcement delays that frustrated senior CDA officials. Despite sealing orders being issued from August onward, dozens of developers allegedly continued operating their offices, marketing residential plots and pursuing property transactions while the authority struggled to implement its own directives.

The latest development has also brought several well-known housing schemes under renewed scrutiny, including designated phases or extensions of Bahria Town, Bahria Enclave, Jinnah Garden, Soan Garden and several other residential projects.

Housing Schemes Face CDA Action

CDA’s Planning Wing has intensified pressure on its enforcement teams after discovering that instructions targeting approximately 40 housing schemes had remained largely unimplemented for more than two months.

CDA expressed concern over the failure to seal marketing and site offices despite repeated instructions. The first sealing orders had been issued on August 21, followed by additional directives throughout September and October. However, by October 23, none of the offices identified in the letter had been sealed under those pending instructions.

The prolonged delay raised concerns within the authority that developers were receiving additional opportunities to continue their activities despite facing regulatory objections.

Some housing developers were attempting to secure court stay orders while enforcement remained on hold. According to the letter, certain sponsors were reportedly exploring legal avenues to prevent the CDA from proceeding against their schemes. Officials feared that further delays could complicate regulatory action and weaken the authority’s ability to implement outstanding notices.

Planning Wing consequently instructed the relevant deputy directors to coordinate immediately with the Enforcement Directorate and ensure that sealing orders were executed without additional delays. The warning was accompanied by an explicit reference to disciplinary proceedings.

CDA’s Enforcement Directorate is reportedly preparing to mobilise personnel for a coordinated sealing campaign. The operation is expected to involve assistance from Islamabad Police and the Islamabad Capital Territory administration to prevent security complications and ensure that sealing teams can perform their duties.

Among projects named in the document are Jinnah Garden Housing Scheme, Baqir Shah Housing Scheme, Soan Garden, AGOCHS-I. Others include Al-Amin Garden Phase-I, Blue Enclave, Green Homes/Valley, Islamabad Green Paradise, Islamabad Villas/Village, Ittefaq Residencia, Nilore Homes and Rawal Enclave.

The list also includes Al-Nafees Town, Bahria Enclave-I, J.J. Housing Societies, Kashmir Gardens/J&K FHS, Mufti Mehmood Enclave, Royal City, Royal Homes/Residencia, Yar Muhammad Town, Babar Enclave and Capital Hills.

Projects covered by subsequent October sealing directives include Green Fields, Islamabad Farms, Kiyani Town, Safa Homes, Saif Garden Housing Scheme, Country Farms (Pvt) Ltd, Gul Town, Madina Enclave, Margalla Valley, Opel Villas, Paradise Enclave Phases II and III, Rawal Enclave Phase-III, Razzaq Town, Sadat Town, Suffah Valley and Tele Town.