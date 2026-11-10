Overseas Pakistanis send $3.9 Billion in October as 12-Month Remittances hit $43 Billion

KARACHI – Pakistan’s economy gets foreign exchange boost in October 2026 as overseas Pakistanis transferred nearly $3.9 billion, pushing workers’ remittances sharply higher and strengthening expectations that annual inflows could reach nearly $45 billion.

Fresh data from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reveal that money sent home by Pakistani workers abroad jumped 13.8% compared with October last year, showing continued importance of overseas earnings to the country’s financial stability.

The growth was not limited to annual comparison. Pakistan also recorded impressive 8.5% month-on-month increase as inflows accelerated from approximately $3.59 billion in September to $3.89 billion in October.

Pakistan’s 12 Months of Remittances: November 2025 to October 2026

Months Remittances November 2025 $3.19 billion December 2025 $3.59 billion January 2026 $3.46 billion February 2026 $3.29 billion March 2026 $3.83 billion April 2026 $3.54 billion May 2026 $4.25 billion June 2026 $3.47 billion July 2026 $3.63 billion August 2026 $3.66 billion September 2026 $3.59 billion October 2026 $3.89 billion Total (12 months) $43.39 billion

The strongest indication of Pakistan’s improving remittance position comes from the cumulative figures for the current financial year. Between July and October 2026, overseas workers transferred approximately $14.77 billion, compared with around $12.96 billion during the same four months of the previous fiscal year.

The difference shows additional $1.81 billion entering Pakistan’s economy, translating into annual growth of approximately 14%. For millions of families dependent on earnings from relatives working in foreign countries, these transfers represent an essential source of household income. At the national level, the inflows also help finance imports, support foreign currency liquidity and reduce pressure on Pakistan’s external accounts.

Encouraged by the sustained increase in inflows, the State Bank of Pakistan has raised its remittance forecast for the financial year 2026-27. SBP Governor Jameel Ahmed announced during last month’s monetary policy briefing that the central bank now expects overseas Pakistanis to send approximately $45 billion during FY27, an upward revision from its earlier projection of $44 billion.

Saudi Arabia once again emerged as the largest single source of remittances, with Pakistanis working in the Kingdom transferring approximately $982 million in October 2026. This was significantly higher than the $838 million received in October 2025, representing growth of around 17%. Compared with September 2026, when inflows from Saudi Arabia stood at $899 million, remittances increased by approximately 9%.

UAE retained second place, contributing $816 million during October. Remittances from the UAE jumped 16% compared with $703 million recorded in October 2025. The monthly comparison was also positive, with inflows increasing by approximately 9% from $749 million in September.

Workers based in Britain sent approximately $592 million in October 2026, compared with $499 million in October 2025, an increase of nearly 19%. Meanwhile, Pakistanis living in the United States transferred approximately $329 million, reflecting a 9% increase from the $301 million received during the same period last year.

Remittances emerged as one of the most dependable pillars of Pakistan’s external financing position, providing foreign exchange without creating a corresponding repayment obligation.