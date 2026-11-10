Shah Mahmood Qureshi rushed to PIC Lahore after Suspected Heart Attack

LAHORE (Daily Pakistan) – Former Foreign Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been rushed from Kot Lakhpat Jail to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore on Tuesday morning after his health suddenly deteriorated, raising serious concerns over a possible heart attack.

Qureshi was brought to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology at approximately 11am today on Tuesday after experiencing high blood pressure, breathing difficulties, dizziness and less consciousness. His condition appeared alarming upon arrival, prompting doctors to immediately begin cardiac examinations to determine whether he had suffered a heart attack.

Hospital officials have clarified that a heart attack has not yet been medically confirmed. Doctors have collected blood samples for cardiac investigations and are awaiting laboratory results before reaching a final diagnosis.

Despite the worrying symptoms, medical officials have reportedly declared Qureshi out of immediate danger, although he remains under close observation at the hospital.

Medical sources revealed that Qureshi was experiencing discomfort when he arrived at the cardiac facility. His blood pressure had reportedly risen sharply, his breathing was laboured, and he was suffering from severe dizziness. He was also reportedly in a semi-conscious state, prompting an urgent assessment by cardiac specialists.

Doctors are considering coronary angiography to examine the condition of his heart arteries and determine whether any blockages may have contributed to the medical emergency. Blood tests have already been conducted to investigate the possibility of heart muscle damage, which could help establish whether Qureshi suffered a heart attack.

Further treatment will depend on the results of these investigations and his overall clinical condition. While the initial symptoms raised concerns about a serious cardiac event, doctors have stressed that a definitive diagnosis cannot be made until the necessary medical reports are available.

Qureshi’s latest hospitalisation comes just days after he reportedly collapsed inside Kot Lakhpat Jail on November 4. According to his lawyer, Barrister Taimoor Malik, the former foreign minister suddenly became dizzy while walking inside his prison barracks and fell to the ground, sustaining injuries to his knee and arm.

Prison authorities collected his blood samples and sent them to Shaukat Khanum Hospital for examination. His legal team subsequently sought further medical investigations, including a CT scan, following advice from fellow incarcerated PTI leader and physician Dr Yasmin Rashid.

The incident had already triggered concerns about Qureshi’s deteriorating health, with PTI leaders demanding that he be provided proper medical care outside prison. PTI core committee reportedly called for his immediate hospitalisation and a comprehensive medical examination, warning against further delays in treatment.

Qureshi also experienced a cardiac health scare in May 2025, when he was transferred from Kot Lakhpat Jail to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology after complaining of chest discomfort. He underwent medical examinations and remained under observation before returning to prison.

The latest medical emergency has once again brought attention to the lengthy imprisonment and legal battles of the former foreign minister, who has been in custody since August 2023. Qureshi, one of PTI’s most senior leaders and a close political associate of former prime minister Imran Khan, has faced numerous criminal cases following the political turmoil triggered by Khan’s arrest on May 9, 2023.

In January 2024, Qureshi and Imran Khan were sentenced to 10 years in prison in the high-profile cipher case, which involved allegations concerning the handling and disclosure of a classified diplomatic communication.

However, the Islamabad High Court overturned their convictions in June 2024, setting aside the 10-year prison sentences. Despite the ruling, Qureshi remained in custody because of other criminal proceedings, particularly cases associated with the May 9 protests and attacks on military and government installations.

Among the allegations were cases involving violence at Jinnah House, Askari Tower and other locations in Lahore. Over the following years, the former foreign minister obtained bail or acquittal in several cases, but unresolved legal proceedings continued to prevent his release.