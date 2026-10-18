Two Saudi Officers Killed in National Guard Helicopter Crash in Najran region

RIYADH – Saudi authorities reported a helicopter crash in the southwestern region of Najran. Major General Turki Al-Malki. spokesperson for the Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, announced the incident through the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The aircraft was AH-6i Little Bird reconnaissance and light-attack helicopter. The coalition attributed the crash to a technical malfunction. Both officers aboard helicopter died in the incident. The announcement did not disclose their identities or provide further personal details.

The crash reportedly occurred within an area associated with the jurisdiction of the Saudi Ministry of the National Guard. The initial announcement did not include precise coordinates or detailed findings from a technical investigation.

The incident followed separate claim by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree on Saturday. Saree alleged that Houthi forces had shot down a Saudi AH-64 Apache helicopter operating near Najran. He claimed the aircraft had been carrying out hostile missions against Houthi positions along the Saudi-Yemeni border.

The allegation has not been independently verified by Saudi media. Despite the exchange, it remains unclear whether the Houthi allegation and the subsequently reported crash describe the same event.

Najran lies in southwestern Saudi Arabia near the Yemeni border and has long been exposed to security threats associated with the conflict in Yemen. The area has experienced reported drone and missile attacks, making developments involving military aircraft particularly significant for regional security.

The confrontation between the Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement has reportedly intensified since the breakdown of earlier truce arrangements in mid-2026. The conflict has also become increasingly intertwined with wider regional tensions involving the United States and Iran.

Reports of Saudi air-defence interceptions involving drones and ballistic missiles in several parts of the kingdom, including Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and southern areas, provide additional context for the heightened security environment. These developments should nevertheless be assessed separately unless reliable reporting establishes a direct connection between them and the helicopter crash.