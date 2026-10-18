Over 50% back PTI Government’s Performance in KP, Gallup Survey finds

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis remain divided over the emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but there is little clarity as majority of people support dialogue, not street confrontation.

Gallup Pakistan survey found that 47% of respondents support the emergency, compared with 35% who oppose it. In KP, however, the balance shifts, with 42% opposing the measure and 40% backing it.

The findings reveal contrast between public opinion on the emergency itself and the preferred way forward. While political positions remain contested, 80% of Pakistanis want the federal government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold talks, and 68% say they would not join a street protest if the party’s leadership called for one.

Public backs KP government

The findings suggest that the PTI-led provincial government retains a favourable public image. Nationwide, 52% of respondents rate its overall performance as good or very good, while 26% give it a negative assessment. In KP, 53% approve of the government’s performance, compared with 34% who disapprove.

Its record on law and order and counterterrorism receives mixed but relatively positive assessment. 48% of Pakistanis rate the government’s handling of these issues positively. In the province itself, 49% give it a favourable rating, while 34% rate it negatively.

The survey examined the federal government’s allegation that the PTI administration in KP was not cooperating on security matters. Nationwide, 36% reject the claim, while 29% consider it correct. In KP, 39% say the allegation is incorrect.

The results show that the security dispute has not translated into a clear public consensus against the provincial government.

Emergency divides masses

Despite greater nationwide support than opposition, the emergency remains contentious issue. Nearly one in three respondents did not fall into either of the two reported support and opposition categories, underscoring the importance of the remaining responses in the survey.

In KP, opposition narrowly exceeds support, with 42% against the emergency and 40% in favour. Nationwide, 41% believe President’s decision is justified under the Constitution, while 35% disagree. Among KP respondents, 40% consider the decision unjustified, compared with 38% who regard it as constitutionally valid.

With neither side commanding an overwhelming majority, the figures point to a politically sensitive situation in which public opinion remains far from settled.

The public is divided over whether the emergency will improve security in KP. Nationally, 38% expect conditions to improve, while 30% believe security could deteriorate. Within KP, 36% anticipate an improvement and 27% expect a worsening situation. Yet the outlook becomes more troubling when respondents consider the potential consequences for everyday life.

A majority of 51% nationwide expect the emergency to have a negative impact on ordinary people in KP. Only 25% anticipate a positive effect. The proportion expecting negative consequences is also 51% among respondents from KP.

The clearest result in the survey concerns the political response to the crisis. Four out of five Pakistanis, 80%. want the federal government and PTI to sit down for talks. Only 10% oppose negotiations. In KP, support for dialogue rises to 81%.

The public also appears far more inclined towards legal remedies than street mobilisation. Some 56% advise PTI leaders to seek a legal solution, while just 15% recommend taking their demands to the streets. Among respondents in KP, 60% favour legal action and only 10% support protests.

Asked whether they would personally participate in a street demonstration if PTI leadership issued a call, 68% nationwide say they would stay away. Just 24% say they would join. In KP, reluctance is even higher, with 72% saying they would not participate.