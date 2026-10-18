Gmsa Owner Rehan Ashraf Shot Dead Chasing His Stolen Suv In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – A car theft incident turns deadly for Rehan Ashraf, owner of the GMSA company, after he was allegedly shot dead while attempting to recover his stolen Toyota Cygnus SUV.

The incident occured on October 17, during a routine dinner outing at the city’s Chenab Club. According to the First Information Report (FIR), Rehan Ashraf arrived at Chenab Club around 9:00 pm with his brother Muhammad Hassan Ashraf and other friends. The group visited the eatery in a white Toyota Cygnus registered in Islamabad.

After handing over the vehicle and its keys to valet parking attendant, the group entered club for dinner. However, before they could begin their meal, alerts from the vehicle’s tracking device reportedly started indicating that the car was being switched on and off. What followed was desperate attempt to recover the stolen vehicle, but it ended in the businessman’s death.

According to the complaint submitted by Muhammad Hassan Ashraf, the group immediately rushed back to the parking area after receiving the tracker alerts. They were shocked to discover that the Toyota Cygnus was not there. The valet attendant who had been entrusted with the vehicle and its keys took the SUV.

The complainant said he promptly contacted the vehicle tracking company and called Police Emergency 15 to report the incident. The tracking company began sharing the vehicle’s location, enabling Rehan and his companions to pursue it in another car.

The live tracking information led them towards Jaranwala Road, near Bijli Ghar Stop, where the stolen vehicle was reportedly found trapped in slow-moving traffic opposite a UBL Bank branch.

Traffic in the area was moving slowly amid construction work associated with the Metro project, providing the group with an opportunity to catch up with the vehicle.

Rehan Ashraf got out of the vehicle and rushed towards his stolen Toyota Cygnus. His companions followed just a few steps behind. As he approached the vehicle, Rehan allegedly shouted at the man to know why he was taking his car. Two unidentified men got out of the vehicle during the confrontation. One of them allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired at Rehan.

The bullet struck him on the right side of his neck, causing him to collapse. The suspects allegedly fled the scene while brandishing their weapons, heading towards Bijli Ghar and leaving the stolen vehicle behind or escaping its immediate vicinity.

Rehan was rushed towards a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. This also raised questions about whether the vehicle’s theft involved a breach of trust, prior planning or the possible involvement of additional individuals.

Faisalabad Police registered a case on the complaint of Rehan Ashraf’s brother, Muhammad Hassan Ashraf. FIR mentions Sections 392 and 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code, relating to robbery and murder, respectively.

The complaint identifies two unidentified individuals as the alleged perpetrators of the shooting and states that the complainant and other eyewitnesses would be able to identify them if they were brought before them.