Pakistan Bat first as Sri Lanka Win Toss in ODI Tri-Series Opener

RAWALPINDI – Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the opening match of the ODI tri-series, setting the stage for an important contest between the two Asian rivals.

Men in Green begin their campaign with wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig making his ODI debut. Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi confirmed that the youngster would bat at number four, handing him a key role in the team’s middle order.

The hosts have included an experienced pace attack alongside a batting unit featuring several established names. Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam will lead the charge at the top, while Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha and Saad Baig are expected to contribute in the middle order.

All-rounders Arafat Minhas and Faheem Ashraf add depth to the lineup, with Shaheen, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah forming Pakistan’s pace attack.

Pakistan have been dealt a setback ahead of the opening fixture, with leg-spinners Shadab Khan and Sufiyan Muqeem ruled out due to illness.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), both players are receiving medical treatment. Their availability for the remaining matches of the tournament will be assessed later, leaving Pakistan to begin the competition without two of their spin options. The absence of the pair could place additional responsibility on Pakistan’s other bowling options as they look to restrict Sri Lanka and make the most of their home conditions.

PAKISTAN VS SRI LANKA SQUADS

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saad Baig (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Sachindu Colombage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

Afridi led squad head into the contest with a commanding record against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. The two sides have met 160 times in the 50-over format, with Pakistan recording 96 victories compared with Sri Lanka’s 59 wins. One match ended in a tie, while four produced no result.

Pakistan enter the tournament encouraged by their recent performances in ODI series. Since 2025, they have won three of their last four series, defeating South Africa, Sri Lanka and Australia. Their only series defeat during that period came against Bangladesh in an away three-match contest.

Green Shirts will also draw confidence from their recent 2–1 victory over Sri Lanka in the T20I series. They will now aim to carry that momentum into the 50-over format and establish an early advantage in the competition.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency in recent ODI outings, winning only one of their last five matches. The Islanders will be keen to put those results behind them, respond to their T20I series loss and make a strong start against Pakistan.

ODI tri-series features Pakistan, Sri Lanka and England, with matches scheduled in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The opening encounter provides both sides with an opportunity to build early momentum, while Pakistan will look to use home advantage to strengthen their position in the competition.