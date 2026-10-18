8 Hardcore Terrorists killed in Quetta, Nushki and Khuzdar Operations

QUETTA — Pakistani security forces dealt blow to suspected terrorist networks in Balochistan, killing eight militants in three intelligence-based operations across Quetta, Nushki and Khuzdar districts, while recovering a massive cache of explosives weighing 490 kilograms.

The coordinated operations targeted suspected hideouts and militant activity in the province, with security personnel moving swiftly to neutralise threats and prevent potential disruptions to public movement.

In Panjpai area of Quetta, security forces thwarted an attempt by militants to establish a roadblock aimed at disrupting local traffic. The ensuing action resulted in the killing of five terrorists, preventing the reported plan from proceeding.

In Nushki district, security forces tracked down a suspected terrorist hideout, triggering an intense exchange of fire. Two militants were killed during the engagement, while weapons and ammunition were recovered from the site.

Security forces launched a swift offensive against a suspected militant hideout, killing one terrorist. The operation also yielded approximately 490 kilograms of explosives, a significant recovery amid ongoing efforts to disrupt militant capabilities.

Security forces launched further sanitisation operations in the affected areas to search for any remaining militants and eliminate potential threats.

The latest actions form part of Pakistan’s ongoing counterterrorism campaign under Azm-e-Istehkam, an initiative approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan. Security forces and law enforcement agencies remain committed to disrupting foreign-backed militant networks and combating terrorism across the country.