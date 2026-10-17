20 Police Trainees kidnapped while traveling home on leave in Balochistan

MASTUNG — A fresh abduction in Balochistan heightened concerns over security in the mineral rich region as armed men seized 20 police trainees traveling home on leave from the Kalat Recruit Training Centre, police said.

The trainees, who belong to the Rakhshan Division, were traveling in a private passenger van when they were intercepted along the Sarband route between Kalat and Nushki on Friday.

The armed men reportedly identified the police personnel among the passengers and took them away, leaving three other passengers unharmed and releasing them. Police said the abducted trainees were subsequently taken into Mastung district before being moved to an undisclosed location. Efforts to recover the missing personnel have been launched, but their whereabouts remain unknown.

The latest incident comes amid a troubling series of abductions involving government officials in the region. Earlier this week, Rakhshan Division Commissioner Asadullah Kakar was abducted along with his driver while traveling from Quetta to Kharan in a private vehicle. Another person accompanying them was later released by the armed men. The commissioner and his driver remain missing, according to police.

The abduction of the 20 police trainees is the fourth reported incident involving government personnel in the area over the past two months. Earlier incidents included the abductions of a judicial magistrate and a deputy commissioner. Both officials were subsequently released by their captors.

The latest kidnappings intensified concerns about the safety of public officials and security personnel traveling across the region, particularly on routes connecting districts in Balochistan.

Balochistan and KP witnessed increase in militant attacks as well as kidnapping incidents in recent times.