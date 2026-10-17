Security forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan operation

DALBANDIN – Security forces have killed two wanted terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Dalbandin, a town in Balochistan’s Chagai district.

The operation was carried out as part of the ongoing campaign against militant groups under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna, with security forces targeting suspected militant hideouts in the area.

According to security sources, the two men killed in the operation were allegedly involved in harassing passengers and spreading fear along the Quetta–Taftan Highway.

The sources further alleged that the militants had set commercial vehicles and passenger buses on fire along the highway, causing damage to economic activities and disrupting road traffic.

Security forces have reiterated their commitment to combating militancy in Balochistan and continuing operations against those involved in attacks and other violent activities.