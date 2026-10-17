Pakistan Military Academy’s 154th Long Course Cadets Graduate in Grand Passing-Out Parade

KAKUL – Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul held grand passing-out parade as cadets from multiple training courses completed their rigorous military training and prepared to embark on their professional careers in the armed forces.

The ceremony featured smartly turned-out cadet contingents marching in precision and discipline, marking a significant milestone for the graduating cadets. General Syed Aamir Raza, Commander National Strategic Command, attended the event as the chief guest, inspected the parade and took the salute presented by the cadets.

The passing-out parade marked the completion of training for cadets of the 154th PMA Long Course, alongside those of the 39th Technical Graduate Course, 73rd Integrated Course and 28th Lady Cadet Course. The ceremony also reflected Pakistan’s military training ties with friendly countries, as cadets from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other participating nations were among those graduating.

General Aamir Raza conferred awards and medals among outstanding cadets, acknowledging their dedication, discipline and achievements throughout their time at the academy.

The ceremony was attended by a large gathering of cadets’ parents, ambassadors from various countries and senior military officers, who witnessed the graduating cadets’ formal transition from military trainees to officers ready to take on their professional responsibilities.

Addressing the ceremony, the country’s 4-star general reaffirmed preparedness of Pakistan’s armed forces to defend every inch of the country. He stressed that cross-border infiltration would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He further stressed that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be interpreted as a sign of weakness, warning that any act of aggression would be met with a strong and decisive response.

The passing-out parade at PMA Kakul underscored the academy’s role in preparing future military leaders through demanding training, discipline and professional development, while celebrating the achievements of cadets ready to begin the next chapter of their military careers.