Pakistan’s Strategic Command Chief draws Red Line on Cross-Border Infiltration

KAKUL – Pakistan’s Strategic Command Chief General Syed Amir Raza has drawn a firm red line on cross-border infiltration, warning that Armed Forces are fully prepared to defend every inch of the country amid regional tensions.

Addressing passing-out parade at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), Kakul, General Amir Raza stressed armed forces’ unwavering commitment to national defence, as he called on newly graduating cadets to shoulder their responsibilities with courage, discipline and professionalism.

Congratulating the cadets and their parents, the military commander said the responsibility of safeguarding Pakistan’s security, dignity and sovereignty rested heavily on the shoulders of the country’s future military leadership.

He urged the cadets to play an active role in protecting national security and confront the challenges of their professional careers with determination, stressing that integrity, bravery and courage were fundamental principles of effective leadership.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s defence preparedness, General Amir Raza said the country’s armed forces remained ready to protect every inch of national territory, while brave soldiers continued to make sacrifices for the country’s security. Gen Raza also referred to the recent tensions in the region, saying Pakistan played a positive role for global peace.

He said Pakistan’s efforts to help reduce regional tensions and its role as a mediator had been witnessed by the international community, highlighting the country’s diplomatic engagement amid a challenging regional environment.

General Amir Raza also expressed pride in the participation of female cadets, acknowledging their presence as a positive development. He said the Pakistan Armed Forces had demonstrated their capabilities across various fields.

Addressing wider international issues, the military commander called for an end to human rights violations in Palestine, stressing the need to halt abuses against the Palestinian people. On Kashmir, he reiterated that the dispute remained unresolved at the international level and should be settled in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.