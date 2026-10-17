Who is Adrian Hamilton-Manns, the Global Airline Executive nominated to lead PIA?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is heading towards leadership changes after privitisation, with international aviation executive Adrian Hamilton-Manns emerging to lead the airline as chief executive officer.

Hamilton-Manns, the former chief executive of Oman’s SalamAir and Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan, could assume the position by the end of this month, but his appointment remains subject to security checks and other regulatory clearances. Hamilton’s career spans nearly three decades and includes senior positions at airlines, aviation technology businesses and advisory firms across several continents.

The nomination comes at pivotal moment for the national carrier, following the transfer of management control to consortium led by Arif Habib Corporation. With the new owners facing formidable task of addressing years of financial losses, operational difficulties and structural weaknesses, the choice of an executive with a track record in low-cost aviation has attracted considerable attention.

Hamilton-Manns recently completed his tenure as CEO of SalamAir, the Muscat-based Omani low-cost carrier, where he served from around June or July 2024 until the leadership transition in late September or October 1, 2026.

During his time at SalamAir, he oversaw the airline’s commercial and operational direction as it pursued passenger growth, network development and fleet expansion. The carrier operates primarily Airbus A320neo-family aircraft and serves destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Europe.

SalamAir’s board publicly acknowledged his contribution after his departure. Eng. Yaqoob bin Saif bin Hamoud Al Kiyumi subsequently took over the CEO position, with the transition reported as effective October 1.

But a potential move to PIA would place Hamilton-Manns in a markedly different operating environment. Unlike the relatively focused low-cost carriers he has led, Pakistan’s national airline has a more complex network, a longstanding institutional structure and a history of financial and operational challenges.

One of key arguments in favour of Hamilton-Manns’ reported candidacy is his record at FlyArystan, the low-cost subsidiary of Kazakhstan’s Air Astana Group. He led the airline from approximately April 2020 until 2024, with reports differing over whether his departure occurred in May, June or July.

Under his leadership, FlyArystan recorded substantial revenue growth. Reported revenue increased from approximately $57.4 million in 2020 to around $277.8 million in 2023, an increase of roughly 384%. The airline also expanded its fleet to approximately 19 aircraft and broadened its route network. It received industry recognition during the period, including a Skytrax four-star rating and recognition as a leading low-cost carrier in Central Asia.

Hamilton-Manns reportedly left the company to spend more time with his family in South Africa. His FlyArystan tenure is likely to draw particular interest from PIA’s new owners. Revenue growth, fleet utilisation, route profitability and operating efficiency are among the areas that could become central to the airline’s restructuring agenda.

He began his career at Air New Zealand in 1997 before moving into international commercial and executive roles. At India’s IndiGo, he was part of the start-up team and served as Chief Commercial Officer. He later became Executive Vice President Commercial at South African Airways and worked as Commercial General Manager for the Pacific region at Pacific Blue, associated with Virgin Australia.

His experience in Indonesia included serving as Chief Commercial Officer at Mandala Airlines during its association with the Tiger Air brand. He was involved in restructuring activities, including a reported debt-restructuring process valued at approximately $250 million and a related sale process.

Manns also worked with Seabury Capital on aviation strategy and restructuring-related assignments. At Radixx, he served as MD Asia, focusing on technology-related business development and commercial growth. He also served as founding CEO of flyafrica.com around 2012–2016, a venture focused on low-fare aviation in African markets, and held leadership responsibilities associated with Africa World Airlines.