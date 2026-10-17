Uk Warns Citizens Against Non Essential Travel To Saudi Arabia Amid Houthi Attacks

LONDON – The United Kingdom has advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to several parts of Saudi Arabia amid concerns over missile and drone attacks attributed to Yemen’s Houthi movement.

According to a report by Reuters, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issued the warning following a series of attacks targeting Saudi territory, including airports, oil facilities and other critical infrastructure.

The British government has warned that further attacks on airports remain a significant possibility and urged its nationals to remain alert to developments in the region.

Under the updated travel guidance, British nationals have been advised to avoid non-essential trips to Riyadh, Asir, Najran and Jazan provinces, as well as Taif, Jeddah and Dammam.

The FCDO also said that Houthi forces had intensified attacks on targets in Yemen, including Aden airport and the presidential palace, adding to concerns over the wider regional security situation.

British citizens have been urged to follow safety alerts issued by Saudi Civil Defence and remain informed through official government travel advisories and reliable local and international news outlets.

The UK government has also advised British nationals across the Middle East to prepare for possible flight cancellations, temporary airspace closures and other travel disruptions as tensions continue.

Travellers have been encouraged to register for government emergency updates and email alerts to receive the latest safety information.

The FCDO further advised British citizens to avoid taking photographs of conflict-related incidents or sharing such images on social media.

The UK advisory follows similar travel warnings issued by several other countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, South Korea and Japan, according to the information cited in the report.