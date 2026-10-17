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Pakistan Gold Rates Today – Latest Per Tola, 10 Grams Rates – 17 October 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:14 am | Oct 17, 2026
Gold Prices Decline In Pakistan After Four Day Winning Streak

Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs440,636 on October 17, 2026. The price of 24-karat gold moved up during the previous session, while 10 grams of gold stood at Rs377,774.

Gold also witnessed an increase in the international market, where its price opened at $4,181.

The stability in global prices impacted the domestic market, where gold rates are influenced by international bullion prices and currency movements.

Silver Rates Today

Silver prices also witnessed an increase of Rs08 Thursday. The price of silver stood at Rs6,256 per tola, according to the reported market rates.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold category Reported rate
Gold price Rs436,500 / Rs436,000
Pathoor gold Rs431,500 / Rs429,500

These are the supplied local quotations and may differ from standard association rates or individual jewellers’ prices.

22K, 21K and 18K Gold Prices

purity Per tola Per gram Per 10 grams
22-karat Rs403,916 Rs34,629 Rs346,293
21-karat Rs385,557 Rs33,055 Rs330,553
18-karat Rs330,477 Rs28,333 Rs283,331

 

 

 

 

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