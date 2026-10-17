Pakistan Gold Rates Today – Latest Per Tola, 10 Grams Rates – 17 October 2026

Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs440,636 on October 17, 2026. The price of 24-karat gold moved up during the previous session, while 10 grams of gold stood at Rs377,774.

Gold also witnessed an increase in the international market, where its price opened at $4,181.

The stability in global prices impacted the domestic market, where gold rates are influenced by international bullion prices and currency movements.

Silver Rates Today

Silver prices also witnessed an increase of Rs08 Thursday. The price of silver stood at Rs6,256 per tola, according to the reported market rates.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold category Reported rate Gold price Rs436,500 / Rs436,000 Pathoor gold Rs431,500 / Rs429,500

These are the supplied local quotations and may differ from standard association rates or individual jewellers’ prices.

22K, 21K and 18K Gold Prices