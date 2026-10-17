Syed Haider Shah names Pakistan’s next permanent representative to UN

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Syed Haider Shah as Pakistan’s next Permanent Representative to the United Nations, replacing Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, who has assumed the role of Foreign Secretary.

Shah is currently serving as Pakistan’s ambassador to the Netherlands and is expected to take up his new diplomatic assignment at the United Nations soon.

He will succeed Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, who previously served as Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN before taking charge as the country’s Foreign Secretary.

Shah brings extensive experience in diplomacy and international affairs, making him a seasoned figure in Pakistan’s foreign service.

The appointment is expected to be formally confirmed through an official notification from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The change comes as Pakistan prepares for a transition in its diplomatic representation at the United Nations, with Shah expected to take over the responsibilities previously held by Ahmad.