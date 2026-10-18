Is Egypt joining Pakistan, Türkiye to defend Saudi Arabia from Houthi Attacks?

CAIRO — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi signals Cairo’s readiness to take “any necessary measures” to defend Saudi Arabia if Riyadh formally requests assistance, raising the prospect of deeper Egyptian involvement amid escalating tensions with Yemen’s Houthi movement.

Speaking at Egyptian Military Academy’s graduation ceremony in the New Administrative Capital on Saturday, el-Sisi stressed that Egypt’s commitment would be strictly defensive, insisting that Cairo had no intention of attacking another country or initiating a war.

Egypt’s House of Representatives scheduled full parliamentary session today following a request from president. The meeting has drawn attention because it comes directly after el-Sisi’s remarks on defending Saudi Arabia. Some reports suggest lawmakers could consider authorization for defensive assistance, although the precise agenda and outcome require official confirmation.

Under Article 152 of Egypt’s Constitution, declaring war or sending armed forces on combat missions abroad involves consultation with the National Defense Council and parliamentary approval by a two-thirds majority.

The immediate question is whether Cairo could move beyond political support and provide practical military assistance if Saudi Arabia comes under further attack. Potential forms of assistance could include air-defense cooperation, military advisers, logistical support or a limited deployment. These remain possibilities, not confirmed operational decisions.

El-Sisi made it clear that Cairo does not seek confrontation and would act only in defensive capacity. No confirmed announcement establishes that Saudi Arabia has formally requested Egyptian military assistance, that Egyptian forces have been deployed, or that Cairo has entered a new military campaign against the Houthis.

The stakes extend beyond bilateral relations between Cairo and Riyadh. Red Sea is key maritime corridor linking global shipping routes, while the Suez Canal remains a major source of revenue and economic importance for Egypt. Any sustained deterioration in regional maritime security could carry serious consequences for trade, shipping and Egypt’s economic interests.

Against this backdrop, Cairo has repeatedly stressed that the security of Gulf states forms an integral part of Egypt’s national security.

Egypt condemned Houthi attacks, underscoring its opposition to threats against Saudi security and regional stability.

Egypt previously participated in the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen in 2015, with its contribution focused substantially on maritime security in the Red Sea.

Any renewed Egyptian involvement would unfold in a different regional context and could take a more limited defensive form. Whether Cairo would consider direct combat operations, maritime deployments or defensive assistance would depend on the circumstances, the nature of any Saudi request and the decisions taken by Egyptian authorities.