Pm Shehbaz Targets Equal Education Through Danish Schools Across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced plans to expand Danish Schools network across Pakistan, promising equal access to quality education for underprivileged and talented children regardless of their provincial, ethnic or socioeconomic backgrounds.

Addressing inauguration ceremony of a Danish School in Islamabad, the premier declared that no child should be deprived of quality education simply because their parents cannot afford it. He emphasized that the state must fulfil its responsibility as a mother by ensuring justice, equal rights and educational opportunities for every citizen.

The announcement comes as 27 Danish Schools are reportedly under construction across the country, marking a significant step towards expanding an education model originally introduced by the Punjab government in 2010.

Sharif said that whether a child is Punjabi, Sindhi, Baloch, Kashmiri or Pashtun, every child deserves an equal opportunity to succeed. The prime minister expressed deep concern over Pakistan’s longstanding educational divide, questioning why children from wealthy and influential families can access prestigious institutions such as Aitchison College while millions of disadvantaged children struggle to obtain even basic education.

He argued that a child’s future should be determined by talent, hard work and ability, not by the financial circumstances of their family.

Highlighting the plight of underprivileged families, the prime minister pointed to millions of talented boys and girls who remain unable to fulfil their potential because of financial hardship.

Sharif also recalled the example of a young girl from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whose determination and love of education could not overcome the financial barriers standing in her way. His remarks underscored a central challenge facing Pakistan: ensuring that poverty does not become a permanent obstacle to educational achievement.

The prime minister questioned the disparity between children of the privileged class and those from low-income households, pointing out that the children of powerful political figures, senior officials, judges and wealthy landlords can access elite educational institutions with relative ease. Meanwhile, millions of children from Pakistan’s four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan continue to face barriers to quality schooling.

Recalling the vision behind the establishment of Danish Schools in Punjab in 2010, Shehbaz Sharif said the objective was to create an institution capable of providing education comparable to, or better than, that offered by elite institutions such as Aitchison College.

He also cited the example of an orphaned female doctor from Bahawalpur to highlight how access to educational opportunities can transform lives and help disadvantaged children overcome difficult circumstances.

PM Sharif’s announcement placed educational equality back at the centre of the national debate. The proposed expansion offers the prospect of opening new pathways for disadvantaged children who might otherwise remain excluded from quality education. However, the initiative’s ultimate success will depend on how quickly new schools become operational, how fairly deserving students are selected, and whether the institutions maintain consistent educational standards across provinces and regions.