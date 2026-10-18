Ttp Linked Accounts Circulate Old Footage To Portray False Security Narrative In Kp

ISLAMABAD – TTP-linked and Afghan-based media accounts are circulating old videos with misleading captions to portray past incidents as current developments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), raising concerns about the spread of misinformation and attempts to create fear and confusion among the public.

The circulation of recycled footage comes amid reports of a decline in terrorist activity across KP over the past week. The new administration has signalled renewed resolve to combat terrorist networks, creating a more conducive environment for counterterrorism efforts. Against this backdrop, the resurfacing of old videos appears aimed at portraying a misleading picture of the current security situation.

Claims circulating on social media that Pakistani soldiers are surrendering in groups have been described as baseless. Reposting old footage alongside sensational captions does not establish that the alleged incidents are taking place at present. The date, location and original context of such videos must be verified before they can be treated as evidence of current events.

Meanwhile, TTP-linked, PTI-associated and Afghan-based accounts have been accused of amplifying these narratives through the repeated circulation of old or misleading footage. Critics argue that such content can distort public understanding, undermine confidence in security institutions and create an exaggerated impression of instability.

The issue highlights the importance of verifying videos through reliable sources before sharing them, particularly during sensitive security developments. Establishing the original date and location of footage is essential to distinguishing genuine reporting from recycled material intended to influence public perception.

As counterterrorism efforts continue in KP, claims circulating online should be assessed against independently verified information rather than sensational captions or unsubstantiated allegations.