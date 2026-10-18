Pakistan plans first astronaut mission on Nov 25: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD – World Space Week 2026 was celebrated for the first time in Narowal with the support of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), under the vision of Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, to promote awareness of space science, scientific research and modern technology among young people.

Addressing the closing ceremony in Narowal, Ahsan Iqbal announced that Pakistan’s first astronaut would depart on a space mission from a Chinese space centre on November 25. He also said Pakistan had set a target of landing on the Moon by 2035, adding that cooperation with China would help the country reach new heights in space exploration.

The federal minister highlighted the growing role of space technology in various sectors, including agriculture, communications, climate change monitoring, education and national security. He said space research was essential for future development, scientific discoveries and the advancement of human knowledge.

Referring to the teachings of the Holy Quran, Iqbal said Islam encourages people to reflect on the creation of the universe. He stressed the need to foster scientific curiosity, research and a passion for knowledge among young people.

He also noted that Muslim scientists had historically made significant contributions to astronomy and scientific research, saying Pakistan needed to regain a leading position in knowledge and research.

Highlighting the achievements of the University of Narowal, Iqbal cited its first-place finish at the Islamabad Science Festival as evidence of the potential of Pakistan’s youth. He said young Pakistanis were achieving distinction through education and research, including students who had previously faced financial barriers to higher education.

To further encourage interest in space science, the minister announced plans to establish Pakistan’s first space museum at the University of Narowal. The initiative aims to promote scientific awareness and inspire young people to explore emerging fields of technology.

Iqbal said the government was working to provide young people with greater opportunities in advanced technology and emerging scientific disciplines, enabling them to contribute to Pakistan’s progress through knowledge, innovation and research.