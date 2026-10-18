Ishaq Dar, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi discuss regional situation over phonewe

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the prevailing situation in the region and matters of mutual interest.

According to Express News, the two leaders exchanged views on regional developments and the upcoming meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

During the conversation, Ishaq Dar emphasised the importance of dialogue and diplomatic engagement in resolving regional issues. He underscored the need to address challenges through negotiations and peaceful means.

The two leaders also agreed to remain in contact and continue consultations on regional matters.

The telephone conversation reflects ongoing diplomatic engagement between Pakistan and Iran as both countries discuss regional developments and issues of mutual concern.