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Imam-ul-Haq cleared to play domestic cricket, set to represent OGDC

By Web Desk
7:00 pm | Oct 18, 2026
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LAHORE Pakistan international cricketer Imam-ul-Haq has been granted permission to play domestic cricket and will represent Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in the Patrons Trophy Grade-I tournament, sources said.

According to sources, Imam-ul-Haq will be available for OGDCL in the final round of the tournament, which begins tomorrow.

Sources further said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had informed OGDCL about the approval granted to the opening batter, while the department has also confirmed his availability.

Meanwhile, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has also been granted permission to play first-class cricket.

 

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