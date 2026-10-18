Rakhi Sawant faces non-bailable warrant in 2010 suicide case

An Indian court in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has issued a non-bailable warrant against well-known actress Rakhi Sawant in connection with a 2010 suicide case.

According to Indian media reports, the case relates to alleged derogatory remarks made by Sawant about a man on her television programme, Rakhi Ka Insaaf, who later allegedly died by suicide.

The report stated that an Additional District and Sessions Judge at a fast-track court issued the warrant on October 16 after the actress repeatedly failed to appear before the court. Police have been directed to arrest Sawant and produce her before the court.

According to Indian media, public prosecutor Mridul Kant Srivastava said the next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 1.

The case concerns the death of Laxman Ahirwar, a resident of the Hansari Prem Nagar area of Jhansi, who died on November 10, 2010.

Following his death, his mother, Savitri, filed a complaint alleging that Sawant had used insulting and inappropriate language about her son during an episode of her television programme broadcast in October 2010.

The allegations and the circumstances surrounding the case are subject to judicial proceedings.