Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu to visit Pakistan from October 20 to 22

ISLAMABAD – Maldivian President Dr Mohamed Muizzu will undertake a three-day state visit to Pakistan from October 20 to 22 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Office (FO) announced on Sunday.

President Muizzu will be accompanied by First Lady Sajidha Mohamed and a high-level delegation comprising cabinet ministers and senior officials, according to an FO statement.

During his visit, the Maldivian president will meet President Asif Ali Zardari, who will host a state banquet in his honour. Muizzu will also hold restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The discussions will focus on reviewing the full range of bilateral relations and exploring opportunities to expand cooperation in key sectors, including trade, investment, health, education, tourism, agriculture, defence, maritime security, climate change and people-to-people exchanges.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, a Pakistan-Maldives Business Forum will be organised to strengthen engagement between the business communities of the two countries and identify new opportunities for trade and investment.

The Foreign Office said several agreements and memorandums of understanding covering different areas of bilateral cooperation are expected to be signed during the visit.

First Visit by a Maldivian President in 11 Years

According to the Foreign Office, Muizzu’s visit will be the first by a Maldivian president to Pakistan in 11 years. It also coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, established in 1966.

Pakistan and the Maldives maintain friendly relations based on shared religious and cultural ties, mutual respect and longstanding goodwill. Both countries also cooperate at regional and international forums.

The Foreign Office said the upcoming visit reflected the shared commitment of Pakistan and the Maldives to strengthening their bilateral partnership and opening new avenues for mutually beneficial cooperation.

The visit is expected to provide an opportunity to deepen diplomatic engagement, expand economic ties and strengthen collaboration across a range of sectors.