Babar Azam becomes 5th Pakistani to score 16,000 international runs

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan batter and Test captain Babar Azam has achieved a major milestone in international cricket, surpassing 16,000 career runs across all formats.

Babar reached the landmark during Pakistan’s opening match against Sri Lanka in the tri-nation ODI series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to the reported statistics, the 32-year-old has scored 16,038 runs in international cricket, becoming the fifth Pakistani batter to cross the 16,000-run mark.

His tally includes 4,771 runs in 66 Test matches, 6,671 runs in 144 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 4,596 runs in 145 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

Babar has also registered 32 international centuries and 111 half-centuries across the three formats.

Pakistan’s Leading Run-Scorers in International Cricket

Former Pakistan captain and legendary batter Inzamam-ul-Haq tops the list of Pakistan’s highest run-scorers in international cricket, with 20,541 runs in 495 matches.

Former captain Younis Khan occupies second place, having scored 17,790 runs in 408 international matches.

Babar’s latest achievement further strengthens his standing among Pakistan’s leading batters across all three formats of the game.