Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 18, 21, 24Karat Gold Price – 19 October 2026

Gold prices remained at Rs439,036 on Monday, amid negative international bullion trends. Silver prices also declined, adding to the downward movement in the country’s precious metals market.

Latest Gold and Silver Prices in Pakistan

Category Reported Price Gold per tola (Pakistan) Rs439,036 Gold per 10 grams (Pakistan) Rs376,402 International gold per ounce $4,165 Silver per tola (Pakistan) Rs6,175 Gold Piece (Lahore) Rs433,000 / Rs432,500 Pathoor (Lahore) Rs428,000 / Rs426,000 22-karat gold (Lahore) Rs396,917 21-karat gold (Lahore) Rs378,875 Gold selling rate (Karachi) Rs432,500 999.0 Tezabi silver (Lahore) Rs6,150 Silver 1-kilogram bar (Lahore) Rs6,200 10-tola silver piece (Lahore) Rs6,250

Gold Loses Rs1,600 Per Tola

The latest price movement brought the per-tola gold rate down to Rs439,036 in Pakistan. The price of 10 grams also recorded a reduction, settling at Rs376,402.

The decline has put the spotlight on the country’s bullion market, where local prices are influenced by international gold trends, currency movements and domestic trading conditions.

Lahore, Karachi Gold Rates

Separate market quotations from Lahore showed differences across gold categories. The price of a gold piece was reported at Rs433,000, while another quoted rate stood at Rs432,500.

Pathoor gold was listed at Rs428,000 and Rs426,000. Meanwhile, the reported price of 22-karat gold reached Rs396,917, while 21-karat gold was quoted at Rs378,875.

In Karachi, the reported gold selling rate stood at Rs432,500.

Gold was not the only precious metal to lose ground. Silver prices in Pakistan also moved lower, falling by Rs81 per tola to Rs6,175, according to the supplied figures.

In Lahore, 999.0 Tezabi silver was quoted at Rs6,150, while a one-kilogram silver bar was listed at Rs6,200. The reported price of a 10-tola silver piece stood at Rs6,250.

The $16 drop in international gold prices to $4,165 per ounce coincided with the reduction in Pakistan’s local gold rates. Global bullion movements remain an important influence on domestic prices, although exchange-rate changes and local market factors can also affect the final rates.

With both gold and silver registering declines, buyers and traders will be watching closely for further movements in the international market and their potential impact on local prices.