Pakistan Army major martyred, four terrorists killed in Balochistan IBOs

RAWALPINDI – Four terrorists were eliminated in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Kalat district, while a Pakistan Army officer was martyred in a targeted attack as security forces conducted a series of operations in Gwadar.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that security forces are conducting a series of operations in areas of Shadi Kaur and Pasni in Gwadar, and Jattakabad in Kalat district, on the reported presence of multiple hideouts of Fitna al Hindustan.

In the first operation on October 18, security forces conducted an IBO in the general area of Jattakabad, during which four terrorists were eliminated.

“A large cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered,” it added.

In the second incident, ISPR added that security forces conducted a series of clearance operations in the general area of Shadi Kaur, Pasni, in Gwadar.

ISPR added that during one of the operations, the lead force component, led by 34-year-old Major Wajahat Waheed, a resident of Lahore, was martyred in an improvised explosive device attack.

“Sanitisation operations will continue to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area. The relentless counter-terrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam”, as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan, will continue at full pace.

“Security forces and law enforcement agencies remain committed to eliminating the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” ISPR added.