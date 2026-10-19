Watch: Tiger Shroff narrowly escapes in Mumbai gun attack

MUMBAI – Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unharmed after unidentified assailants allegedly fired three to four shots at his vehicle in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening, leaving two people, including his driver, injured, according to Indian media reports.

Police said the actor’s driver sustained a gunshot wound to his arm, while an autorickshaw driver nearby was also injured in the incident.

The firing reportedly took place as Shroff was returning from a football ground after playing the sport. A crowd had gathered at the location to catch a glimpse of the actor at the time of the incident.

Maharashtra’s chief minister has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the police. Mumbai Police have also formed teams to investigate the shooting.

Shroff’s father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, assured reporters that his son was safe.

Following the incident, a video circulated on social media in which a man claiming to represent the Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly took responsibility for the attack. Indian media reports identified the individual as Anil Pandit, who reportedly claimed that warnings had previously been issued to Tiger Shroff.

The video also allegedly contained threats against other Bollywood personalities who work with actor Salman Khan.

However, the authenticity of the claims and any connection between the alleged gang and the shooting have not been independently verified. Police have not confirmed the identity of those responsible for the attack.

The incident comes after a shooting outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area in April 2024. Two men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire outside the actor’s home. Police subsequently registered a case against Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with that incident.

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently imprisoned in Gujarat. He is widely reported to have a longstanding feud with Salman Khan, reportedly linked to the actor’s alleged involvement in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan. The blackbuck holds religious significance for the Bishnoi community.