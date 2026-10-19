Islamabad launches online driving license services – Where to apply

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad residents can now apply for learner permits, renew driving licences and request duplicate licences online without having to make unnecessary visits to government offices.

The new facility has been introduced by Islamabad Traffic Police on the instructions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Captain (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, as part of efforts to make public services more accessible.

Where to Apply

According to Chief Traffic Officer Kainat Azhar Khan, citizens can access the online services through the Islamabad Traffic Police web portal with a single click.

The services will also be available at the Traffic Headquarters in Faizabad and other police facilitation centres from Monday, October 19, she said.

Home Delivery Service

Kainat Azhar Khan further stated that renewed and duplicate driving licences would be delivered to citizens’ doorsteps through TCS courier services, eliminating the need to visit offices to collect the documents.

Applicants have been advised to provide their complete names, accurate residential addresses and active mobile phone numbers when submitting online applications.

She warned that incorrect or incomplete addresses could cause delays in the delivery of driving licences.

The chief traffic officer said Islamabad Traffic Police was working to provide modern and convenient online services, adding that public convenience and saving citizens’ time remained key priorities.