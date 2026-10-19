NAB launches probe into alleged irregularities in KP’s Sehat card programme

PESHAWAR – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has taken notice of alleged financial irregularities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sehat Card Plus programme and summoned former Sehat Insaf Card chief executive officer Dr Riaz Tanoli for questioning.

Dr Tanoli has been directed to appear at the NAB Peshawar office on October 29.

The bureau has sought records of the release and expenditure of Rs12 billion during the 2023–24 financial year. The inquiry also covers Rs9 billion in funds allocated between July 2025 and July 2026.

Investigators have raised questions regarding unverified expenditures and claims submitted under the health insurance programme. The inquiry also involves alleged irregularities in Sehat Card data, including the issuance of duplicate cards.

NAB is further investigating the verification of high-value claims submitted by hospitals under the programme.

As part of the investigation, the bureau has requested bank statements, audit reports and vendor agreements. It has also directed the submission of beneficiary lists and asset declarations.

The notice has raised questions about the utilisation of public funds and procurement procedures associated with the programme.

The inquiry is focused on examining financial records, expenditure claims and administrative processes to assess the alleged irregularities.