Lawyer rebuked for taking selfies during proceedings at Islamabad High Court

ISLAMABAD – A lawyer faced a reprimand at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro noticed him taking selfies during court proceedings.

The judge expressed displeasure over the lawyer’s conduct while cases were being heard in the courtroom.

Addressing the lawyer, Justice Soomro said, “What are you doing, counsel? Have some fear of God. This is a court, so at least maintain the decorum of the courtroom.”

Following the judge’s remarks, the lawyer apologised to Justice Soomro over taking selfies during the proceedings.

Earlier this month, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has prohibited photography, video recording and the creation of TikTok content throughout its premises, including courtrooms, corridors, offices and waiting areas.

The restrictions were announced in a circular approved by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and issued by Registrar Abdul Rahim. The rules cover lawyers, police personnel, media representatives, litigants and other visitors, with an exception for journalists working in a specifically designated area.

Under the notification, mobile phones and other equipment used for unauthorised recording may be seized, while those violating the restrictions could also face legal proceedings.

The court has instructed its administrative officials, public relations officer, research and reference officer, bar associations and security personnel to ensure the new restrictions are strictly implemented.