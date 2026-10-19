Muzaffarabad, parts of Azad Kashmir gets Mobile Internet back after 130-Day Shutdown

MUZAFFARABAD – After four months and 10 days of digital blackout, mobile internet services have finally been restored in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir, bringing relief to residents who had endured months of connectivity disruptions. However, the situation remains grim in other districts.

The service started returning late last night after announcement by AJK PM a day earlier. While the development is a relief for residents of the capital, the continued suspension elsewhere has left the region facing an uneven return to digital connectivity.

Authorities suspended mobile internet services on June 5 amid tensions surrounding a June 9 protest call issued by the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

Although mobile phone calls remained available during the shutdown, mobile internet connectivity was disrupted, alongside DSL internet services. DSL connectivity has since been restored in Muzaffarabad, followed by the resumption of mobile internet services. The latest restoration is expected to ease communication difficulties for residents who have spent months dealing with restricted access to online services.

Despite the restoration in Muzaffarabad, the shutdown continues in several parts of Azad Kashmir. Rawalakot, Bagh, Kotli and Sudhnoti are among the districts where mobile internet services have yet to be restored, leaving residents uncertain about when normal connectivity will resume.

The disparity raised fresh questions about timeline for restoring mobile internet access across the entire region. Banned Joint Awami Action Committee continues its sit-in protest in Rawalakot district, where demonstrators have been camping since June 5 to press for the acceptance of their demands.

The ongoing protest shows continuing tensions surrounding the committee’s campaign, even as internet services begin returning to the regional capital.

The prolonged suspension of mobile internet has created difficulties for residents in affected areas, disrupting online communication, limiting access to information and complicating routine digital activities.