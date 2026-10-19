Karachi weather update as heat expected to persist this week

KARACHI – Karachi is expected to experience continued hot and dry weather until Friday, with temperatures likely to reach 38 degrees Celsius, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Met Office said the city remains under the influence of hot and dry conditions, with temperatures expected to ease to between 34°C and 36°C after Friday.

Meanwhile, cooler nights have begun in Karachi, and nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to around 22°C in the coming days.

According to the Met Office, Karachi’s normal November nighttime temperature is 17.7°C, while the average daytime temperature is 32.6°C. However, both daytime and nighttime temperatures may remain above their usual levels during the month.

Daytime temperatures in November are expected to range between 33°C and 35°C, while nighttime temperatures may remain between 19°C and 22°C.

The forecast indicates that despite the gradual arrival of cooler nights, Karachi residents may continue to experience warmer-than-normal conditions during the day and night throughout November.