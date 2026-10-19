Bangladesh’s ex-Air Force Chief Arrested in Qatar in Major Corruption Probe

DHAKA – Bangladesh’s former Air Force chief, Air Chief Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan, has been arrested in Doha over corruption allegations involving unexplained wealth and suspicious financial transactions worth hundreds of millions.

Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) said Qatari authorities detained Hannan on October 15, with Interpol subsequently informing the commission of the arrest via email. Muhammad Akhtarul Islam, a deputy director at the ACC, confirmed the development, saying the commission gets official notification from Interpol regarding the former military chief’s detention.

The arrest is another development in the investigations surrounding Hannan, who served as the chief of the Bangladesh Air Force from June 2021 until his retirement in June 2024.

ACC alleges that Hannan accumulated assets worth more than 32.8 million Bangladeshi taka beyond his known sources of income. Investigators have also flagged suspicious financial transactions worth approximately 276.3 million taka through six bank accounts held in his name. The commission approved the filing of cases against him in July last year under Bangladesh’s Anti-Corruption Commission Act, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The allegations concern the former air chief’s declared income, accumulated wealth and financial dealings, which remain under investigation.

The corruption investigation also implicated wife of former Air chief, who is accused of accumulating assets worth more than 19.1 million taka beyond her known sources of income, allegedly with her husband’s assistance. Investigators identified suspicious transactions worth approximately 11.8 million taka through 32 bank accounts registered in her name.

Investigators have reportedly traced Hannan’s alleged overseas assets to Canada and Dubai. Assets registered in the names of his children have also been identified in three different countries. The findings have brought the family’s alleged overseas holdings under further scrutiny as investigators continue examining the origins of their wealth and financial transactions.

In March, a Dhaka court ordered the seizure of the income tax records of Hannan and his wife following two separate applications by the ACC.

A court had also previously ordered the seizure of two apartments belonging to the former air chief and the freezing of his bank accounts amid allegations that he possessed assets beyond his known sources of income.

Hannan managed to leave Bangladesh despite facing multiple corruption cases and reportedly being subject to a travel ban. According to the ACC, the former military chief succeeded in leaving the country despite the restrictions.

Hannan joined the Bangladesh Air Force in 1984, receiving his commission as a General Duty Pilot. He later became the 16th chief of the Bangladesh Air Force, assuming office on June 12, 2021. He retired on June 11, 2024, after completing his tenure. Nearly four decades after joining the service, the former military chief is now facing serious allegations concerning his wealth, banking activities and alleged overseas assets. The charges remain allegations, and Hannan has not been established as guilty through the legal process.

Former Navy Chief also Faces Corruption Cases

The controversy extends beyond the former air force chief. According to media reports cited in the original account, former Bangladesh Navy Chief Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan is also facing corruption cases and is currently abroad. However, unlike Hannan, Hassan has reportedly not been placed under a court-imposed travel ban.

Both former service chiefs were appointed during the government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party. Hannan completed his tenure while the Awami League was still in power, while Hassan retired later, during the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.