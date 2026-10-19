Afghan Taliban Taste their own Medicine as Resistance Groups claim 38 Killed across 12 Provinces

KABUL – As tensions soar over attacks being conducted from Afghan soil against Pakistan, Taliban are getting a taste of their own medicine as Resistance groups claim more than 18 attacks across 12 Afghan provinces, leaving over 38 Taliban personnel dead.

Afghanistan’s anti-Taliban resistance groups reported fresh wave of armed operations and several commanders were also among those who got killed in over 18 attacks during a 12-day period.

The claims point to continued armed opposition to Taliban rule, with several factions reporting attacks in strategically significant areas. However, the scale of the alleged casualties and the operational impact of the strikes could not be independently established.

Afghanistan United Front reported a series of operations in Kandahar and Helmand, including attacks on security checkpoints and personnel. According to the group, an attack in Ghor on October 11 killed one Taliban member and wounded another. Two days later, a strike in Kandahar’s Arghandab district allegedly killed Commander Rahimullah Rohani and a police officer.

On October 14, the group claimed that attacks on three checkpoints in Spin Boldak killed three personnel, wounded three others and destroyed a vehicle. The faction also reported killing five personnel and seizing weapons in Helmand. In Lashkar Gah, it claimed that two personnel, including an intelligence officer, were killed in separate operations on October 15 and 17.

Afghanistan Freedom Front reported an attack near police headquarters in Logar on October 13, claiming that three intelligence personnel were killed and two others wounded. National Resistance Front separately reported operations in Baghlan and Panjshir on October 9 and 10, claiming two Taliban personnel were killed and another two injured.

Afghan Green Trend reported attacks in Herat, Panjshir and Lashkar Gah. Its claims included the destruction of a police checkpoint and Ranger vehicles, alongside reported Taliban casualties. The reported targeting of intelligence personnel and police installations suggests that opposition factions are continuing to challenge Taliban security structures in multiple locations. The extent of the damage and the identities of those killed have not been independently verified.

National Independence Front reported operations in Nangarhar, Helmand, Farah, Wardak, Badghis and Kandahar. According to the faction, its targets included a tank, military supply vehicles, an intelligence convoy, a Ranger vehicle and a Taliban commander. Separately, the Afghan Republic Front claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on a chromite storage facility controlled by the Taliban in Bamyan.