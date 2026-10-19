Lahore Govt School turns Classrooms into Rental Spaces for labourers

LAHORE – Administration of Government Primary School in the Thokar Niaz Beg area of Lahore comes under scrutiny over allegations of renting out classroom space to labourers while students continue to study in deteriorating conditions.

A nursery classroom at the government-run institution has allegedly been rented out to a mason and a labourer for Rs5,000 each. The arrangement is said to have continued for approximately six months, raising questions about the use of public educational facilities for private commercial purposes.

The controversy has taken another turn over the reported consumption of electricity and water by the occupants, with the school’s utility expenses allegedly increasing as a result. The arrangement has sparked concerns about whether public resources intended to support education are being used appropriately.

While classroom space is reportedly being used for purposes other than teaching, the school’s physical condition shows troubling picture. Several windowpanes are broken, the wooden planks on classroom benches have deteriorated, and cracked whiteboards in multiple classrooms are reportedly no longer fit for use.

The school’s main entrance is missing its signboard, while the boundary wall and main gate are also said to be in a state of disrepair. These conditions have raised concerns about the learning environment being provided to children at an institution expected to offer a safe and functional space for education.

Sources have also claimed that the school administration forwarded inflated student enrolment figures to the District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore through allegedly fictitious registrations. If substantiated, the allegations could raise further questions about record-keeping, administrative accountability and the effectiveness of the authority’s monitoring mechanisms.

However, the claims regarding classroom rentals and enrolment figures require independent verification by the relevant authorities.

Local residents have reportedly called for the immediate replacement of the school’s headmaster, expressing frustration over the institution’s management and deteriorating facilities. Residents say the school’s poor environment left them questioning whether their children can receive an adequate education there, with some considering withdrawing them from the institution.

The allegations raised question on the role of the District Education Authority Lahore in supervising government schools and ensuring that public facilities serve students rather than private interests.