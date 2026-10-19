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‘I Don’t Believe in Pregnancy Before Marriage!’ Komal Aziz’s Savage Reply to Fan goes viral

By News Desk
4:14 pm | Oct 19, 2026
I Dont Believe In Pregnancy Before Marriage Komal Azizs Savage Reply To Fan Goes Viral

Actress Komal Aziz Khan found herself at the center of a hilarious exchange after a fan unexpectedly asked her if she was pregnant again.

During a fan interaction, Bisaat-e-Dil star invited followers to ask her anything, writing, “Ask me anything, guys ❤️.” However, one fan’s question, “Are u pregnant again??” caught the actress by surprise.

I Dont Believe In Pregnancy Before Marriage Komal Azizs Savage Reply To Fan Goes Viral

Reacting with laughter and sarcasm, Komal responded, “Hahaha, what? I don’t believe in pregnancy before marriage!” Her witty comeback made it clear that she was amused by the unexpected assumption, turning the fan’s misunderstanding into a lighthearted moment.

Komal’s humorous response has caught attention for its playful tone, with the actress handling the awkward question with a dose of sarcasm and confidence.

Komal Aziz hits back at troll moral policing her

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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