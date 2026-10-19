Pakistan reports seventh polio case of 2026 after new infection in Karachi

KARACHI – A new case of poliovirus has been reported in Karachi East district of Sindh, bringing the total number of polio cases reported across Pakistan in 2026 to seven, according to the National Emergency Operations Centre (National EOC).

According to the National EOC, five of the seven polio cases reported in the country so far this year have been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the remaining two cases have been reported in Sindh.

The latest case has raised concerns about the continued circulation of poliovirus and the importance of maintaining vaccination efforts to protect children against the potentially debilitating disease.

The last polio case in Karachi was reported in December 2024, according to the National EOC.

Polio is an infectious disease caused by poliovirus that primarily affects children under the age of five. It can cause permanent paralysis and, in severe cases, can be fatal. Although there is no cure for polio, the disease can be prevented through vaccination.

National Polio Vaccination Campaign Scheduled for November

The National EOC has announced that the next nationwide polio vaccination campaign will be conducted from November 2 to November 8, 2026.

The campaign will cover 97 districts across Pakistan, including all districts of Karachi, as part of the country’s ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of poliovirus and protect children from the disease.

During the campaign, health workers will administer polio vaccine drops to more than 23.9 million children under the age of five across the country.

The campaign aims to strengthen population immunity, particularly among young children who remain vulnerable to poliovirus infection.