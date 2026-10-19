Punjab announces ban on spy gadgets to protect citizens’ privacy

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced plans to impose a ban on spy gadgets and covert electronic devices to protect citizens’ privacy, personal information and fundamental rights.

The proposed measure aims to prevent violations of privacy, harassment and blackmail carried out through secret surveillance and the unauthorised recording of individuals.

According to the government’s decision, strict legal action will be taken against the illegal use and sale of everyday items equipped with hidden cameras and recording devices. These include glasses, pens, watches and other electronic gadgets that can be used to secretly monitor people or record their personal information.

The initiative will particularly focus on preventing the use of such devices to monitor individuals’ activities or collect private information without their consent.

Women and Children’s Safety a Key Priority

The Punjab government said one of the major objectives of the move is to ensure the safety of women and children and protect them from covert recording, illegal surveillance, harassment and blackmail.

The decision comes amid concerns and complaints regarding invasions of privacy and the misuse of personal information through concealed surveillance equipment.

Authorities aim to discourage the unlawful use of everyday objects fitted with hidden cameras and other recording technology, particularly when such devices are used to violate individuals’ privacy or exploit sensitive personal information.

Strict Action Against Illegal Use of Hidden Cameras

The government has emphasised that protecting citizens’ personal information, private lives and fundamental rights is essential.

It said measures would be taken to discourage the illegal use of devices equipped with concealed cameras and to initiate legal proceedings against those found responsible for unlawful surveillance.

The proposed restrictions are intended to strengthen privacy protections and address concerns over the growing misuse of covert recording technology.

However, further details regarding the implementation of the ban, its legal framework and the specific penalties for violations were not provided in the announcement.