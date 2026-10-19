Five family members die after eating noodles

GREATER NOIDA – The mysterious deaths of five members of a family in Greater Noida, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, have sparked concern, with authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a couple and their three children.

According to Indian media reports, the family ate noodles on Friday night before the deaths occurred. However, authorities have not yet established any conclusive link between the meal and the deaths.

Food Safety Officials Examine Food Products

Food safety officials investigating the incident examined packets of food items and other consumables used by the family to determine whether contaminated or expired products could have contributed to the tragedy.

Food Safety Officer OP Singh said the inspection did not reveal any issues with expiry dates or any immediately suspicious substances in the packets examined.

According to Singh, the team reviewed the food products consumed by the family, but the preliminary inspection did not identify anything that could explain the deaths.

He also noted that food poisoning typically causes symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea, although the absence of these symptoms alone cannot establish the cause of death.

Poisoning Suspected, but No Confirmation Yet

With the initial examination failing to identify any suspicious substances in the food products, a food safety official raised the possibility that the family may have been poisoned.

However, poisoning remains only a suspicion at this stage and has not been established as the cause of death.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine what led to the deaths of all five family members. The exact cause of death remains unknown, and further investigative findings will be crucial in clarifying the circumstances of the incident.